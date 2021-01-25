Arizona State University has named its new film school after him: The school unveiled The Sidney Poitier New American Film School at a virtual ceremony on Monday.

The decision to name the school after Poitier, 93, is about much more than an emphasis on diversity, said Michael M. Crow, president of the university, in an interview ahead of the unveiling.

"You’re looking for an icon, a person that embodies everything you stand for," Crow said. "With Sidney Poitier, it’s his creative energy, his dynamism, his drive, his ambition, the kinds of projects he worked on, the ways in which he advanced his life."

The university, which is expanding its existing film program into its own school, says it has invested millions of dollars in technology to create what’s intended to be one of the largest, most accessible and most diverse film schools. Crow said that much like the broader university, the film school will measure success not by exclusivity but by inclusivity. By expanding both its physical resources and flexible learning options like online study, it hopes to enroll thousands more students, teaching them skills that go far beyond traditional moviemaking.The school will move in the fall of 2022 to a new facility in downtown Mesa, Arizona, 7 miles from the university’s Tempe Campus. It will also occupy the university’s new center in Los Angeles.

Poitier's daughter Beverly Poitier-Henderson told The Associated Press her father was "doing well and enjoying his family," and considered it an honor to be the namesake of the new film school.