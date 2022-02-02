Simon Cowell involved in second bike accident

After breaking his back in an e-bike accident in August 2020, music mogul and "America's Got Talent" judge Simon Cowell has hurt himself again while on a similar type of vehicle.

"I'm OK. I'm feeling much better, thank you. It happened just round the corner," the 62-year-old Cowell told MailOnline, the web adjunct of the U.K. tabloid Daily Mail, on Wednesday after he was photographed outside his London home wearing a cast on his left arm. The photo agency that shot the images, W8Media, lists Cowell among its clients.

"I'm a bit of a nutter," he said, using British slang for "crazy person." He added, "I'll definitely wear a helmet next time." He has not commented on social media.

Cowell underwent six hours of surgery and had a metal rod implanted in his back after the 2020 accident at his Malibu, California, home, and this past November told the entertainment-news show "Extra" that he was riding regularly again, "about 10 miles a day." He was now on a different type of bike, he said. "That was more an electric motorbike; these are called pedal-assist bikes, and they're brilliant." MailOnline said the accident happened last Thursday on a Das Spitzing Evolution Pedelec e-bike, with a list price of over $10,000.