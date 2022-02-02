TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
CLOSINGS
SEARCH
Good Evening
EntertainmentCelebrities

Simon Cowell involved in second bike accident

Simon Cowell, who hurt his left arm recently

Simon Cowell, who hurt his left arm recently while riding a bike, says he'll wear a helmet next time. Credit: Getty Images / Jon Kopaloff

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

After breaking his back in an e-bike accident in August 2020, music mogul and "America's Got Talent" judge Simon Cowell has hurt himself again while on a similar type of vehicle.

"I'm OK. I'm feeling much better, thank you. It happened just round the corner," the 62-year-old Cowell told MailOnline, the web adjunct of the U.K. tabloid Daily Mail, on Wednesday after he was photographed outside his London home wearing a cast on his left arm. The photo agency that shot the images, W8Media, lists Cowell among its clients.

"I'm a bit of a nutter," he said, using British slang for "crazy person." He added, "I'll definitely wear a helmet next time." He has not commented on social media.

Cowell underwent six hours of surgery and had a metal rod implanted in his back after the 2020 accident at his Malibu, California, home, and this past November told the entertainment-news show "Extra" that he was riding regularly again, "about 10 miles a day." He was now on a different type of bike, he said. "That was more an electric motorbike; these are called pedal-assist bikes, and they're brilliant." MailOnline said the accident happened last Thursday on a Das Spitzing Evolution Pedelec e-bike, with a list price of over $10,000.

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday

More Entertainment

"The View" moderator Whoopi Goldberg has been suspended
'The View' presses on with a simple 'OK' on Whoopi Goldberg
CNN chief executive Jeff Zucker attends the 13th
CNN's Zucker resigns after relationship with co-worker
Whoopi Goldberg apologized Monday night on TV and
ABC suspends Whoopi Goldberg over Holocaust race remarks
Kevin James as Sean Payton, Jackie Sandler
'Home Team':  Kevin James football comedy fumbles
Billy Crystal will receive the Lifetime Achievement honor
LI's Billy Crystal to receive Critics Choice Award
Pam (Lily James) and Tommy (Sebastian Stan)
'Pam & Tommy': You'll need a long shower after watching
Didn’t find what you were looking for?