Simon Cowell injures back while testing electric bicycle

FIE - In this Aug. 28, 2018, file photo, Simon Cowell arrives at the "America's Got Talent" Season 13 Week 3 red carpet at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Cowell broke his back Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, while testing his new electric bicycle at his home in California. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File) Credit: Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP/Willy Sanjuan

By The Associated Press
Simon Cowell broke his back Saturday while testing his new electric bicycle at his home in California.,

Cowell was expected to have surgery Saturday evening, according to a spokesperson for the entertainment mogul. Cowell fell off the bike while in the courtyard with his family at his house in Malibu. He was taken to a hospital and was said to be under observation and doing fine.

Cowell created “America's Got Talent” and serves as a judge on the show. He has also been the judge on “Britain’s Got Talent,” “The X Factor” and “American Idol.”

By The Associated Press

