Music mogul and "America's Got Talent" judge Simon Cowell says that despite breaking his back in an electric bicycle accident in August of last year, he has been riding regularly again.

Cowell, 62, told the syndicated entertainment-news show "Extra" on Wednesday that, "Honestly, if I could rewind, I would have gone through the whole thing again. Just because I feel better now. … [E]ven though it hurt like hell at the time." He explained, "That expression 'get back on your bike,' with me, it was literal," adding, "I feel better than I did because I exercise so much more."

Cowell, who underwent six hours of surgery and had a metal rod implanted in his back, went on to say, "My most creative time is now when I cycle, because I cycle even though it's an e-bike. I[’ve] still got to pedal and I do about 10 miles a day … even though I had an accident on one. That was more an electric motorbike; these are called pedal-assist bikes, and they're brilliant."