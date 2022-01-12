TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
EntertainmentCelebrities

Simon Cowell, Lauren Silverman engaged

Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman share 7-year-old son

Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman share 7-year-old son Eric. Credit: Getty Images / Jeff Spicer

By Newsday Staff
Print

Music mogul and "America's Got Talent" judge Simon Cowell has proposed to his longtime partner Lauren Davis Silverman, a Cowell representative's confirmed to People magazine Wednesday.

People said the engagement took place Christmas Eve on a beach in Barbados, with the couple’s son Eric, who turns 8 next month, and Silverman's son Adam, who is in his midteens, both present. Cowell, 62, had met Silverman through her then-husband, New York real estate developer Andrew Silverman. The Silvermans divorced in 2013 after a decadelong marriage, following news reports in July of that year saying Lauren Silverman was pregnant with Cowell's child.

Cowell has not commented publicly on the engagement, and Lauren Silverman has no evident social media. Cowell’s representative did not respond to a Newsday request for comment.

By Newsday Staff

More Entertainment

ABC announced Tuesday that this year's Oscars telecast
Academy Awards to have host for first time in 4 years
Clay Aiken is running to represent the 6th
'Idol' runner-up Clay Aiken aims for Congress again
Jackie Lukas from News 12 Long Island attends
4 longtime anchors, reporters leave News 12 LI in newsroom shake-up
Bob Saget, left, and Jimmy Kimmel attend 2017's
Near tears, Jimmy Kimmel gives emotional on-air tribute to Bob Saget
Robert Durst, 78, in a Los Angeles courtroom
Robert Durst, real estate heir convicted of murder, dies at 78
Jesse Watters will now host the 7 p.m.
Jesse Watters named permanent host of Fox News' 7 p.m. show
Didn’t find what you were looking for?