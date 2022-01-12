Simon Cowell, Lauren Silverman engaged

Music mogul and "America's Got Talent" judge Simon Cowell has proposed to his longtime partner Lauren Davis Silverman, a Cowell representative's confirmed to People magazine Wednesday.

People said the engagement took place Christmas Eve on a beach in Barbados, with the couple’s son Eric, who turns 8 next month, and Silverman's son Adam, who is in his midteens, both present. Cowell, 62, had met Silverman through her then-husband, New York real estate developer Andrew Silverman. The Silvermans divorced in 2013 after a decadelong marriage, following news reports in July of that year saying Lauren Silverman was pregnant with Cowell's child.

Cowell has not commented publicly on the engagement, and Lauren Silverman has no evident social media. Cowell’s representative did not respond to a Newsday request for comment.