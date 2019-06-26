TODAY'S PAPER
Paris Hilton confirms 'The Simple Life' with Lindsay Lohan won't happen

Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan, pictured in 2005.

Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan, pictured in 2005. Photo Credit: WireImage / J. Vespa

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Despite a Twitter account under the name "TheSimpleLife" suggesting that Paris Hilton might revive her 2000s reality show on Netflix with new co-star Lindsay Lohan, the hotel heiress says this is not so.

"FYI, Someone has made a fake fan account & invented this #TheSimpleLife rumor," Hilton, 38, tweeted Tuesday. "There is no truth to it. Yes, I love that show & I was approached again to do it. But I had to say no as I have an extremely busy work schedule traveling the world running my empire."

The faux account has since been suspended. "The Simple Life," also starring Hilton's friend, actress Nicole Richie (NBC's “Great News"), ran from 2003 to 2007 on Fox and later E!

