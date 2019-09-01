British songstress Ellie Goulding and art dealer Caspar Jopling were married Saturday in Yorkshire, northern England, where the guests included entertainers Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom and Sienna Miller and such royalty as Sarah, Duchess of York, and her daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

The BBC and other outlets reported that the Hereford, England-born Goulding and the London-born, New York City-based Jopling were wed at the gothic York Minster Cathedral, where couples must apply for a special license in order to marry there. Jopling's paternal grandfather, Thomas Michael Jopling, Baron Jopling, was a member of Parliament's House of Lords during the 1980s Margaret Thatcher administration, and the family has ties to Yorkshire dating to the 1700s.

"Still Falling For You" singer Goulding, 32, arrived in a blue Volkswagen minibus and wore a Natacha Ramsay-Levi custom silk wedding gown with glass-bead embroidery. "I was so thrilled and excited to collaborate with Natacha at Chloé on my wedding dress," Goulding said in a statement, referring to the fashion label. "I have loved the brand and their incredible team for years, so it only seemed right for Chloé to play big part of this special day," she went on, adding, "Natacha is a very talented designer and I have admired her work from day one. I have never felt more special than the moment I first tried on the dress during my fitting in Paris, it was utterly awe-inspiring to see the craftsmanship and attention to detail."

The Eton- and Harvard-educated groom, who works at Sotheby's, wore a suit custom-tailored by Huntsman, said the U.K. newspaper The Daily Telegraph.

The reception took place at Castle Howard, roughly 15 miles away.

On Sunday, Jopling posted photos on Instagram of the ceremony from inside the cathedral, friends and a solo image of Goulding with the caption, "Thankful for everyone and everything, especially you."

He had announced their engagement in August 2018 on Instagram, writing, "I get to spend the rest of my life with this truly extraordinary and beautiful, beautiful person. No one has ever made me feel more full of life, knowledge, happiness, or love. … I look forward to a lifetime of exploring the world together, crying with laughter at stupid jokes, chatting into the early hours of the morning about art, music, the world, and the future. I love you Elena," he said, using the singer's birth name.

The Grammy-nominated Goulding has released 15 gold or platinum records solo, and five more in collaboration with other artists such as Diplo, Calvin Harris and Skrillex. At the royal wedding of England's Prince William and Kate Middleton in 2011, she performed roughly 14 songs for the newlywed royals.