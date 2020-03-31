Howard Stern's radio show and a revived Billy Joel Channel are among the offerings SiriusXM is making available for free to anyone through May 15 to help alleviate cabin fever during the pandemic quarantine.

CEO Jim Meyer said in a statement Tuesday that effective immediately, the satellite-radio broadcaster was making its more than 300 channels "of music, entertainment, news and information easily accessible to everyone" in North America via the SiriusXM app and online at SiriusXM.com/streamfree. This includes premium content such as the Stern show.

Radio icon Stern, 66, who was raised in Roosevelt and Rockville Centre, has been broadcasting from home. On Monday, his wife Beth Stern posted a since-deleted Instagram image of herself "in hazmat suit before I sanitized Howard's new basement studio. … (we had this one hazmat suit)." Stern said on his show, "Beth came down here and actually Cloroxed every bit of the equipment."

The Billy Joel Channel, which has aired sporadically as limited-run programming since March 2014, returns Wednesday. In addition to the Hicksville-raised Rock & Roll Hall of Famer's music, the channel includes Joel, 70, reminiscing about his songs and career, and it will replay the Dec. 5 special "Billy Joel: An Evening of Questions and Answers … and a little music too."