Soleil Moon Frye, Jason Goldberg separate after 22 years of marriage

Jason Goldberg and wife Soleil Moon Frye, seen

Jason Goldberg and wife Soleil Moon Frye, seen in 2017, have announced through their representative that they separated earlier this year. The two share four children. Credit: Getty Images for Chrysalis Butterfly Ball / Alberto E. Rodriguez

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

Former "Punky Brewster" star Soleil Moon Frye and her husband, reality-TV producer Jason Goldberg, have separated after 22 years of marriage and four children.

Their representative told People magazine Monday in a statement that the couple "quietly separated this year. Their priority will continue to be their four beautiful children as they move forward with love and compassion."

Frye, 44, who most recently starred in last year's ifetime holiday telefilm "Staging Christmas," and Goldberg are the parents of daughters Poet, 15, and Jagger, 12, and sons Lyric, 6, and Story, 4.

