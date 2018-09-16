Your Newsday access has been extended until Oct 1st. Enroll now to continue your access.

Soon-Yi Previn discusses Woody Allen, Mia Farrow

New York magazine posted an in-depth article about Previn in which she talks of a troubled relationship with her mother and tells how she wound up getting into a relationship with Allen, who was Farrow's boyfriend at the time.

Woody Allen and Soon-Yi Previn attend Sony Pictures Classics "Irrational Man" premiere in New York City on July 15, 2015. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Dimitrios Kambouris

By The Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Soon-Yi Previn, the wife of Woody Allen and the estranged adopted daughter of Mia Farrow, has spoken publicly about her turbulent life for the first time in decades.

New York magazine posted on its website Sunday night an in-depth article about Previn in which she talks of a troubled relationship with her mother and tells how she wound up getting into a relationship in 1992 with Allen, who was Farrow's boyfriend at the time.

The 47-year-old says she and her mother clashed soon after Farrow adopted her and that her mother many times treated her like a maid. She denies being manipulated into a relationship by Allen.

Previn says she decided to speak out now because her husband is being unfairly maligned during the #MeToo era.

By The Associated Press

