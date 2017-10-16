Sophie Turner, best known for her role as Sansa Stark on “Game of Thrones,” will soon be joining a new House.

The actress, 21, took to Instagram on Sunday to announce her engagement to former Jonas Brothers singer and current DNCE frontman, Joe Jonas, 28. Turner shared a photo of her hand, adorned with a teardrop-shaped engagement ring, over his, captioning the image, "I said yes."

Jonas shared the same image on his Instagram account, writing, “She said yes.”

The couple was first photographed together in November 2016, but didn’t go public with their relationship until earlier this year at a Golden Globes after party.

Many stars congratulated the couple including Jonas' famous ex-girlfriend Demi Lovato. "HUGE CONGRATS," the singer wrote in the comments section of Jonas' post, "Sooooo happy for the both of you!"

Both of Joe Jonas' JoBros shared the engagement photo on their respective Instagram accounts, congratulating the couple.

"Congrats @joejonas and @sophiet so happy to welcome you into the family!" Kevin Jonas wrote.

"Ahh! Congratulations to my brother... and sister-in-law to be on your engagement, Nick Jonas wrote. "I love you both so much."