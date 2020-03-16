A panoply of stars are commenting on the coronavirus pandemic, some offering advice and encouragement, others assuring they are fine so far.

Among the most recent: Pregnant "Game of Thrones" and "Dark Phoenix" star Sophie Turner, 24, posted an Instagram Stories photo Sunday of herself and pop-star husband Joe Jonas in a car together, each wearing a protective mask and giving a thumbs-up sign. "No [messing] around. Stay safe everyone," she wrote. Jonas, 30, had posted on Friday, while announcing the cancellation of the Jonas Brothers' April Las Vegas residency, "We love you guys and we are praying for everyone's safety and wellness. We'll see you soon."

Michelle Pfeiffer, 61, who most recently starred in "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil," posted a photo of herself in workout clothes and wrote, "Combating #cabinfever. Yep, back on the treadmill looking even more like a lunatic. Not feeling so peppy today though. Sending love, support and gratitude to all of my fellow Americans and to people all over the world. In this #together." On Monday she added graphical text of coronavirus-prevention advice and wrote, "I know it's not possible for everyone, but if you can, please stay home!," followed by an emoji of hands in prayer.

Her "Ant-Man and the Wasp" co-star, Oscar-winner Michael Douglas, 75, posed for a photo with a small brown lap dog, writing on Instagram Sunday, "Relaxing and staying at home with our newest family member, Taylor Douglas. Today is a reminder that we are all in this together. It is crucial to be kind and caring toward each other. Please stay safe and don't forget to wash your hands!"

Similarly, singer Miley Cyrus, 27, who has posted several lighthearted social-media messages to help reinforce hygiene protocol, uploaded a black-and-white Instagram Stories photo Sunday of herself with her two dogs, captioned "Social distancing with a few exceptions."

In a separate Instagram post Monday, she asked of her fans, "Be thoughtful. Respectful. Compassionate. HUMAN. while preparing for social distancing … NO ONE needs every soup in the store, The more we hoard the more expensive and sparse necessities will become, leaving many without essentials. This is a great time to practice restraint … it's incredibly difficult to make smart decisions while panicking, but think twice before following the fear and being inconsiderate. There is enough to go around if we take care of one another. This is a beautiful time to LEAD!"