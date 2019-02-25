TODAY'S PAPER
37° Good Morning
SEARCH
37° Good Morning
EntertainmentCelebrities

Trump goes after Spike Lee after Oscars speech

Spike Lee, winner of the award for best

Spike Lee, winner of the award for best adapted screenplay for "BlacKkKlansman," at the Governors Ball at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles after the Oscars on Sunday. Photo Credit: AP / Invision / Eric Jamison

By The Associated Press
Print

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is going after director Spike Lee, who used his Oscar acceptance speech to urge mobilization for the 2020 election.

Trump tweeted Monday that Lee did a "racist hit on your President." Trump claimed that he had "done more for African Americans" than "almost" any other president.

Lee won the Oscar for best adapted screenplay Sunday for his white supremacist drama "BlacKkKlansman," sharing the award with three co-writers. The film includes footage of Trump after the 2017 violent white supremacist protests in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Lee did not directly name Trump. He spoke about black history and his family history, saying his grandmother's mother was a slave, before stressing the presidential election next year.

Said Lee: "Let's all be on the right side of history. Make the moral choice between love versus hate."

Trump inflamed racial tensions after a white nationalist "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville on Aug. 12, 2017, when he said "both sides" were to blame, a comment some saw as a refusal to condemn racism.

Heather Heyer, a 32-year-old paralegal and civil rights activist, was killed, and nearly three dozen others were injured when James Alex Fields Jr. drove his car into counter-protesters. Fields claimed he acted in self-defense. A jury convicted him in December of first degree murder and other charges, including aggravated malicious wounding and hit and run.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

See performances from some of your favorite artists, When, where to watch upcoming award shows
Pamela Adlon as Sam Fox on the FX 'Better Things': Flawless third season
This image released by Fox shows Jussie Smollett, Producers cut Smollett from last 'Empire' episodes
In this Feb. 21, 2015, file photo, an Are the Oscars still relevant in 2019?
Wendy Williams at the annual Charity Day Wendy Williams returning to her show on March 4
Chanel's iconic couturier, Karl Lagerfeld, whose accomplished designs Recent notable deaths