'Clueless' star Stacey Dash arrested on domestic violence charge, reports say

Actress Stacey Dash appears in a booking photo

Actress Stacey Dash appears in a booking photo provided by Florida's Pasco County Sheriff's Office. Photo Credit: AP

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Actress and former conservative political commentator Stacey Dash was arrested on a domestic violence charge in Florida Sunday.

TMZ.com, showing an arrest video taken by Pasco County police, said Dash was arrested after an altercation with a man the website identified as fourth husband Jeffrey Marty, an attorney. Us Weekly added the fight occurred in a New Port Richey, Florida, apartment, and that according to a police report, Marty had "red scratch marks" on his left arm. Neither Dash, who per differing sources is 52 or 53, nor Marty has commented on social media.

The actress, best known for the 1995 hit film "Clueless," is being held in lieu of $500 bail, TMZ said.

