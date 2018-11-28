TODAY'S PAPER
Stan Lee's cause of death revealed

The comic-book superstar expired from cardiac arrest, respiratory failure and congestive heart failure, according to his death certificate.

Stan Lee arrives at the Los Angeles premiere

Stan Lee arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Spider-Man: Homecoming" on June 28, 2017. Photo Credit: AP / Invision / Jordan Strauss

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
The cause of death has been released for Marvel Comics legend Stan Lee.

The County of Los Angeles Health Department death certificate, issued and posted by TheBlast.com, says Lee, who died at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on Nov. 12 at 9:17 a.m., expired of cardiac arrest, respiratory failure and congestive heart failure. A secondary cause was aspiration pneumonia, which occurs when food, drink, vomit or saliva is inhaled into the lungs.

Lee, 95, who lived in Woodmere and Hewlett Harbor from 1949 to 1980, during the time he co-created Spider-Man, the Hulk, the Black Panther and numerous other comic-book characters, is survived by his daughter, J.C. Lee, 68, of Los Angeles, and his brother, former Marvel writer-artist Larry Lieber, 87, of Manhattan.

