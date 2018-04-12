Marvel Comics chairman emeritus Stan Lee, co-creator of Spider-Man, the Hulk and many other characters, is angrily decrying reports he has been suffering from elder abuse at the hands of close associates.

“Hi, this is Stan Lee and I’m calling on behalf of myself and my friend Keya Morgan,” the 95-year-old says in a video business associate Morgan supplied to TMZ.com, which posted it early Thursday morning. “Now you people have been publishing the most hateful, harmful material about me and about my friend Keya and some others — material which is totally incorrect, totally based on slander, totally the type of thing that I’m going to sue your ass off [for] when I get a chance,” said Lee, his face visibly red, without specifying which publication he means.

The Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday ran a long report built around a Feb. 13 notarized declaration, authenticated by Lee’s then-attorney, Tom Lallas, detailing abusive behavior by daughter J.C. Lee toward her parents, and accusing Morgan and others of “bad intentions.” In a rebuttal video with with the story, Lee says he may have been tricked into signing the document. Over recent weeks, various other reports have surfaced suggesting Lee is being taken advantage of by parties competing for his estate following the death last year of his wife.

“You have been accusing me and my friends of doing things that are so unrealistic or unbelievable that I don’t know what to say,” the former Hewlett Harbor resident says in Thursday’s video. “It’s as though you suddenly have a personal vendetta against me and against the people I work with.”

Getting progressively angrier, he says he is going to “spend every penny I have to put a stop to this and to make you sorry that you’ve suddenly gone on a one-man campaign against somebody with no proof, no evidence, no anything.” It was unclear who he meant was the man behind the purported campaign.

“You’ve decided that people are mistreating me and therefore you’re gonna publish those articles,” Lee concludes. “I’m gonna get the best and most expensive lawyers I can and I want you to know if you don’t stop these articles and publish retractions, I am gonna sue your ass off.”

Lee makes his traditional Marvel Cinematic Universe cameo appearance in “Avengers: Infinity War,” being released April 27.