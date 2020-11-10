TODAY'S PAPER
62° Good Evening
SEARCH
62° Good Evening
EntertainmentCelebrities

Veterans' fundraiser to go virtual, with a prince and a Boss

Recording artists Brad Paisley, left, Bruce Springsteen and

Recording artists Brad Paisley, left, Bruce Springsteen and Sheryl Crow will take part during the virtual Stand Up for Heroes fundraiser on Nov. 18.  Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
Print

This year’s Stand Up for Heroes fundraiser is going virtual for the first time and The Boss will once again be there. But so will a real prince.

Bruce Springsteen, Sheryl Crow, Tiffany Haddish and Brad Paisley have all signed up to participate — as well as Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, for the first time.

The fundraiser, which benefits injured veterans and their families, will also feature comedians and musicians including Nate Bargatze, Ronny Chieng, Mickey Guyton, Patti Scialfa, Iliza Shlesinger, Jeannie Gaffigan and Ray Romano.

It will air on ABC News Live, TikTok, Facebook Watch, Cheddar, Twitch and Armed Forces Network on Nov. 18. Jon Stewart will again be host. Stewart and Springsteen have been longtime backers of the annual effort.

Stand Up for Heroes was first held in 2007 and is produced by the New York Comedy Festival and the Bob Woodruff Foundation. Woodruff was nearly killed during a 2006 attack in Iraq while embedded with U.S. troops for ABC News.

"For the last 14 years, the Stand Up for Heroes event has continued to inspire our nation and serves as a reminder of all of the brave individuals that have defended our country selflessly in our military," Woodruff said in a statement. "This year, it is especially important that we unite to show support for their sacrifices as we come together virtually to stand up for our heroes."

By The Associated Press

More Entertainment

Shemar Moore stars as Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson in 'S.W.A.T.' dives into race, police conflict in season debut
Matt James is ABC's first Black "Bachelor" star. 'The Bachelor' returns Jan. 4 for its 25th season
Matthew Morrison is set to star as the Matthew Morrison to star in NBC's 'Grinch Musical'
Carly Hughes played Angela on ABC's "American Housewife," Carly Hughes leaves 'American Housewife' sitcom
Orla Brady in Acorn TV's "The South Westerlies." 'The South Westerlies': Picturesque, but not compelling
"Jeopardy!" champion Ken Jennings and CNN senior legal Who might replace Alex Trebek as 'Jeopardy!' host?
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search