Actor Stanley Tucci and literary agent Felicity Blunt, sister of actress Emily Blunt, have announced the birth of second child, daughter Emilia Giovanna.

The actor's representative on Tuesday confirmed to People magazine the infant's birth on April 19. "Hopefully she will have the looks and brains of her mother and one of my better personalities,” Tucci, 57, jokingly told the magazine.

This is the couple's second child together, following son Mateo, 3. Tucci, an Oscar-nominee for "The Lovely Bones" (2009) and a three-time Emmy Award-winner, has three children — twins Isabel and Nicolo, 18, and daughter Camilla, 16 — with his late wife Kate, who died of breast cancer in April 2009.