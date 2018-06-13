TODAY'S PAPER
70° Good Evening
70° Good Evening
EntertainmentCelebrities

Stanley Tucci, Felicity Blunt welcome second child

Felicity Blunt and Stanley Tucci attend the premiere

Felicity Blunt and Stanley Tucci attend the premiere of "A Quiet Place" in Manhattan in April.   Photo Credit: Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

Actor Stanley Tucci and literary agent Felicity Blunt, sister of actress Emily Blunt, have announced the birth of second child, daughter Emilia Giovanna.

The actor's representative on Tuesday confirmed to People magazine the infant's birth on April 19. "Hopefully she will have the looks and brains of her mother and one of my better personalities,” Tucci, 57, jokingly told the magazine.

This is the couple's second child together, following son Mateo, 3. Tucci, an Oscar-nominee for "The Lovely Bones" (2009) and a three-time Emmy Award-winner, has three children  — twins Isabel and Nicolo, 18, and daughter Camilla, 16  — with his late wife Kate, who died of breast cancer in April 2009.

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday

More Entertainment

TV personality and author Anthony Bourdain, who died Netflix will keep streaming Bourdain's 'Parts Unknown'
In a place where kids rule these intense New shows, movies streaming on Netflix for kids
Jack Reynor stars in CBS All Access' "Strange 'Strange Angel': Intriguing, occasionally frustrating
Kelly Clarkson, seen here on May 20 Clarkson, Shelton set for 'Macy's 4th of July Spectacular'
Anthony Bourdain, the celebrity chef and citizen of Recent notable deaths
Gina Kirschenheiter, a transplanted Long Islander, is ‘Real Housewives of OC’ adds LIer