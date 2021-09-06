TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
EntertainmentCelebrities

Stanley Tucci reveals he had cancer three years ago

Stanley Tucci has revealed he underwent successful treatment

Stanley Tucci has revealed he underwent successful treatment for tongue cancer three years ago. Credit: Getty Images / TNS / Tristan Fewings

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

Actor Stanley Tucci has revealed that he successfully underwent treatment for tongue cancer three years ago.

The Academy Award nominee, 60, said in the current issue of Virgin Atlantic's in-flight magazine Vera that he had been diagnosed with a tumor at the base of his tongue.

"It was too big to operate, so they had to do high-dose radiation and chemo. I'd vowed I'd never do anything like that, because my first wife died of cancer," he said, referring to Kathryn Tucci, who died April 27, 2009, at age 47, "and to watch her go through those treatments for years was horrible."

The couple had three children during their 14-year marriage — twins Isabel and Nicolo, now 21, and Camilla, who was born in 2002.

"The kids were great, but it was hard for them," he told the magazine. "I had a feeding tube for six months. I could barely make it to the twins' high-school graduation."

Tucci has since married Felicity Blunt, a literary agent and the sister of actor Emily Blunt. The couple has son Matteo, 6, and daughter Emilia, 3.

Tucci's films include "The Devil Wears Prada" (2006); "The Lovely Bones" (2009), for which he was nominated for an Oscar; "Captain America: The First Avenger" (2011); and "The Hunger Games" franchise (2012-15). He won an Emmy Award for a guest role on USA Network's "Monk."

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday

More Entertainment

The Northwell Nurse Choir competes for a spot
Northwell Health Nurse Choir to compete on 'AGT' semis
Monday's season-34 premiere of "Live with Kelly and
'Live with Kelly and Ryan' producer shares LI episode details
Veteran News 12 Long Island anchor Carol Silva
Carol Silva, Chuck Scarborough  and 7 other TV journalists look back at 9/11
Michael Keaton as Kenneth Feinberg and Stanley
'Worth': Powerful, profound 9/11-themed drama
Beanie Feldstein as Monica Lewinsky in "Impeachment:
'Impeachment': Fascinating, but flawed
Ellen DeGeneres will begin the final season of
Ellen DeGeneres' final season kicks off with Jennifer Aniston, more celebs
Didn’t find what you were looking for?