Actor Stanley Tucci has revealed that he successfully underwent treatment for tongue cancer three years ago.

The Academy Award nominee, 60, said in the current issue of Virgin Atlantic's in-flight magazine Vera that he had been diagnosed with a tumor at the base of his tongue.

"It was too big to operate, so they had to do high-dose radiation and chemo. I'd vowed I'd never do anything like that, because my first wife died of cancer," he said, referring to Kathryn Tucci, who died April 27, 2009, at age 47, "and to watch her go through those treatments for years was horrible."

The couple had three children during their 14-year marriage — twins Isabel and Nicolo, now 21, and Camilla, who was born in 2002.

"The kids were great, but it was hard for them," he told the magazine. "I had a feeding tube for six months. I could barely make it to the twins' high-school graduation."

Tucci has since married Felicity Blunt, a literary agent and the sister of actor Emily Blunt. The couple has son Matteo, 6, and daughter Emilia, 3.

Tucci's films include "The Devil Wears Prada" (2006); "The Lovely Bones" (2009), for which he was nominated for an Oscar; "Captain America: The First Avenger" (2011); and "The Hunger Games" franchise (2012-15). He won an Emmy Award for a guest role on USA Network's "Monk."