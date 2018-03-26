Star Jones, who announced her romance with attorney Ricardo Lugo at a Bridgehampton event in 2016, has become a bride.

“Yesterday was my birthday...and today is our wedding day at sea!” former “The View” co-host Jones, 56, posted on Instagram Sunday from aboard the ship Anthem of the Seas, near the Bahamas. “ Our #AnthemToLove has officially begun,” she wrote.

Friend and guest Tina Knowles Lawson, mother of music star Beyoncé, shared several Instagram posts, starting Sunday with a group photo. “With all my beautiful fly girls on the seas here to celebrate the love and Union of Star Jones and Ricardo.” In another image she poses with fellow guest, actress Holly Robinson Peete.

On Monday, Knowles Lawson, 64, posted a video of her and husband Richard Lawson dancing “at the happy couple Star and Ricardo Lugo’s beautiful wedding last night.” An hour later she shared a photo of herself with the bride and groom, with Jones dressed in her wedding gown holding a large bouquet of flowers. “Congratulations Star and Ricardo Lugo!!” she wrote. “The wedding was one of the most beautiful weddings i’ve attended! There was not a dry eye in the joint.”

People magazine said the service was attended by 150 and also included former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Phaedra Parks.

Jones and Lugo, a divorced father of one who works for a Chicago law firm, had made their relationship public at the 8th Annual Children’s Museum of the East End Family Affair in Bridgehampton on July 23, 2016. The following June she announced her engagement on Instagram, with a photo of herself wearing an engagement ring. “There appears to be a heatwave going across the Midwest,” she wrote. “The extra heat is from the sun shining on my heart. The bells of happiness are ringing right now.”

This is Jones’ second marriage. She wed investment banker Al Reynolds on Nov. 15, 2004, but on March 26, 2008, filed for divorce.