This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
TODAY'S PAPER
Few Clouds 33° Good Morning
Few Clouds 33° Good Morning
EntertainmentCelebrities

"Star Trek" actor George Takei accused of groping model in 1980s

"Star Trek" actor George Takei has denied he groped a struggling model in 1981.

"Star Trek" actor George Takei accused of groping struggling model in 1980s. Photo Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

"Star Trek" actor George Takei has denied he groped a struggling model in 1981.

Takei said Saturday in a series of tweets that events described in an interview with Scott R. Brunton "simply did not occur." He says he didn't know "why he has claimed them now."

Brunton told The Hollywood Reporter he was living in Hollywood when he met Takei at a bar. They exchanged numbers, he said, and then Takei invited him out and back to his condo after Brunton broke up with a boyfriend.

Brunton said he "must have passed out" after a drink, awaking to Takei groping him.

Takei called the accusations a "he said/he said situation" and added that the "very idea that someone would accuse me of this is quite personally painful."

By The Associated Press
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More Entertainment

This image released by Lifetime shows Alana Boden, Lifetime to premiere movie on Elizabeth Smart's kidnapping
Freddie Highmore is a surgeon on the autism Why ‘The Good Doctor’ is fall TV’s only breakout show
HANDLE: @nickiminaj FOLLOWERS: approximately 84 million 25 most-followed celebrities on Instagram
Brian ‘Impractical Jokers’ set New Year’s Eve show on LI
A spokeswoman for the family of John Hillerman 'Magnum, P.I.' actor John Hillerman dies at 84
Comedian Maria Bamford, left, stars with Ana Gasteyer ‘Lady Dynamite’: Still hilarious in season 2