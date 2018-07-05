TODAY'S PAPER
Steph and Ayesha Curry are parents for the third time

Ayesha and Steph Curry at the ESPYS in

Ayesha and Steph Curry at the ESPYS in Los Angeles on July 12, 2017. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Matt Winkelmeyer

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
NBA star Steph Curry and his wife, Ayesha, welcomed their third child, son Canon W. Jack Curry, on Monday.

"On this journey, on this quest... protect me... I’m bless[ed]!," Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry, 30, posted on Instagram Wednesday.

Added his wife, actress and Food Network personality Ayesha, 29, on her own Instagram account, "My heart is FULL. God has been too good to us. Our beautiful baby boy Canon W. Jack Curry 7/2/2018. He joined us earlier than we thought and we couldn't be more excited and grateful. Family of 5!"

The couple already are parents to daughters Riley, who turns 6 on July 19, and Ryan, who turns 3 on Tuesday

