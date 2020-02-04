Veteran Long Island radio host Steve Harper — who had a 40-year run on various LI stations until he left to start his own company in 2018 — will return as morning host at Ronkonkoma-based WPTY/105.3 (Party 105) starting Feb. 10, station owner JVC Media announced late Monday. Harper will also be reunited with his onetime co-host, Leeana Costa.

Once one of the most familiar voices on Long Island, Harper left WKJY/98.3 in late 2018 to launch his own radio marketing company. Before K-JOY, he had a 25-year run at WBLI/106.1. He started his radio career at the age of 17.

In its Monday a statement, JVC — which owns five stations on Long Island and five in Florida — said "while many radio stations around the dial have been consolidating, cutting staff bringing in national shows from other markets and terminating jobs, JVC is doing the opposite and going back to what made radio great — live, local and home grown."

Both Harper and Costa — who had a long run together at K-JOY — live on Long Island, the release also noted. Then, in a not-quite-veiled dig at Connecticut-based Connoisseur Media, which recently replaced its WALK-FM morning show hosted by Mark Daniels and Jamie Morris with one that originates in Milford, CT., JVC founder and CEO, John Caracciolo, said “This is live, local and hometown radio the way it is supposed to be. We’re not phoning it in."

Harper began as a teenager with Patchogue's WYFA/1580 — now WNYG — and from there went to WBLI, with later stops at and later with stops at "The Beach" 101.1 and WEHM (92.9). He and Costa — then Leeana Karlson — got a one-week suspension at K-JOY in 2014 after admitting to have made up a homophobic parent as part of a stunt.

Harper couldn't be immediately reached for comment.