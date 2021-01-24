Comedian and "Family Feud" host Steve Harvey says he's comfortable with his stepdaughter Lori Harvey's new beau, "Black Panther" star Michael B. Jordan — but only up to a point.

"I like this one," the comic, 64, said on Friday's edition of iHeartRadio's "The Steve Harvey Morning Show," according to a quoted passage in multiple outlets including People and Complex magazines and the entertainment-news program "Access Hollywood."

He nonetheless added, "I still got my eye on him. I mean, I like him, but like I say to all of 'em, 'I might like you, I might approve of you, but I got a thumb-size section of my heart filled with nothing but pure hatred for your [expletive], Just in case I need it.' Like right now? Nice guy. … But I got this little section, partner, where all I gotta do is click a switch and I can hate your [expletive]."

Referring to People naming Jordan, 33, its annual "Sexiest Man Alive" in November, Harvey said he was not impressed " 'cause, you ain't the sexiest man in the world to me! Let's be clear about that."

Jordan and model Lori Harvey, 24, who were first photographed deplaning and driving away together in her hometown of Atlanta the day before Thanksgiving, went public with their relationship on Jan. 10. She posted two photos of herself with her beau, captioned with a heart emoji, while Jordan posted two highly stylized, lowlight photos, uncaptioned.

On her birthday three days later, Lori Harvey posted three photos of herself, posing with a birthday cake in two of them. In a comment either removed or buried in an extensive list of comments, Jordan wrote, "Gimmie!! Sheeesh!! Happy Birthday Turtle!!," his evident pet name for her, according to multiple outlets. She responded, "Thank you nugget." That same day, Jordan posted a photo of the couple and a video of the two laughing and frolicking in the snow, writing, "10:10 HBD #24," along with a turtle emoji.

Lori Harvey's mother is Steve Harvey's third wife, Marjorie Bridges.

The comedian had announced on Twitter in June 2017 that Lori had become engaged to Dutch professional soccer player Memphis Depay, but that relationship ended. She later was linked to hip-hop icon Sean "Diddy" Combs and to rapper Future.