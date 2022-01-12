TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
EntertainmentCelebrities

Steve Harvey, Margaret Cho spar over cancel culture's impact on comedy

Steve Harvey at the NBCUniversal Summer TCA Press

Steve Harvey at the NBCUniversal Summer TCA Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Aug. 3, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. Margaret Cho attends the opening night of the musical "Head Over Heels" at Pasadena Playhouse on Nov. 14, 2021 in Pasadena, California.  Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images; Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

Two comedy stars have staked opposing views over whether sensitivity to marginalized groups helps or hurts stand-up comedy.

"We're in the cancel culture now," Steve Harvey said Tuesday during a Television Critics Association panel for his new ABC comedic adjudication series "Judge Steve Harvey." The star — whose career includes the 1996-2002 WB sitcom "The Steve Harvey Show" and hosting the daytime talk show "Steve Harvey" and the game show "Family Feud" — asserted that a stand-up comic no longer "can say anything he wants to. Chris Rock can't. Kevin Hart can't. Cedric the Entertainer can't. D.L. Hughley can't. I can go down the list. The only person that can say what they want to say onstage is Dave Chappelle because he's not sponsor-driven, he's subscription-driven."

While other stand-up stars, including Massapequa-raised Jerry Seinfeld and Long Beach-raised Billy Crystal, have long performed and continue to tour without taking aim at marginalized groups, Harvey, who turns 65 on Monday, said he believes "political correctness has killed comedy," adding, "Every joke now, it hurts somebody's feelings. What people don't understand about comedians is that a joke has to be about something. … We can't write jokes about puppies all the time."

Meanwhile, veteran comedian Margaret Cho on the CBS daytime panel-discussion show "The Talk" Tuesday embraced awareness of comedy's power to affect and influence.

"What is happening, I think, with cancel culture, is society is trying to be fair," said Cho, 53. "We're realizing that we have problems with language, we have problems with race, with sex, with gender, with all of these things. So, we're trying to correct that by thinking about what we're saying when we tell a joke …. It's just trained us to be more thoughtful about people who are not us, the other, whoever is the other."

She acknowledged that "comedians get frustrated because we just want the easy way out, but, really, it just teaches us to be more nuanced and thoughtful about what we're saying." Comics, she said, "know what it means for jokes to be unfair, to feel all awkward in a room. … So I think it's just teaching us to be better as people, and I'm grateful for it."

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday

More Entertainment

ABC announced Tuesday that this year's Oscars telecast
Academy Awards to have host for first time in 4 years
Clay Aiken is running to represent the 6th
'Idol' runner-up Clay Aiken aims for Congress again
Jackie Lukas from News 12 Long Island attends
4 longtime anchors, reporters leave News 12 LI in newsroom shake-up
Bob Saget, left, and Jimmy Kimmel attend 2017's
Near tears, Jimmy Kimmel gives emotional on-air tribute to Bob Saget
Robert Durst, 78, in a Los Angeles courtroom
Robert Durst, real estate heir convicted of murder, dies at 78
Jesse Watters will now host the 7 p.m.
Jesse Watters named permanent host of Fox News' 7 p.m. show
Didn’t find what you were looking for?