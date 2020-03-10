Steve Kazee, Jenna Dewan welcome first child together

Actress-dancer Jenna Dewan and her fiance, "Once" Tony Award-winner Steve Kazee, have welcomed their first child together.

"And just like that, our hearts exploded into all of eternity and beyond," Dewan, 39, wrote on social media Tuesday, captioning a black-and-white photo of herself snuggling with the infant. "Welcome to the world you little angel! … Callum Michael Rebel Kazee 3/6/20."

Kazee, 44, uploaded a black-and-white close-up of his hand holding the baby's, and wrote, "In an instant our universe burst wide open and nothing would ever be the same. Welcome to earth star child."

Dewan is mother to 6-year-old daughter Everly with her ex-husband, "Magic Mike" star Channing Tatum. Kazee and Dewan announced their engagement last month.