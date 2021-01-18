Steve Martin's 'good news/bad news' after getting vaccine

Comedy icon Steve Martin says he has received the COVID-19 vaccination.

"Good news/Bad news. Good news: I just got vaccinated! Bad news: I got it because I'm 75. Ha!" the Emmy Award-winner tweeted Sunday. "The operation in NYC was smooth as silk (sorry about the cliché @BCDreyer!)," he added, referring to linguistics maven and author Benjamin Dreyer, "and hosted to perfection by the US Army and National Guard. Thank you all, and thank you science."

In a second tweet, Martin, a nonnative New Yorker raised in Texas and California, seemingly poked fun at the New York expression "standing on line," writing, "I signed up ON line through an NYC dot gov website … and waited IN line at the Javits Center."

He afterward responded to a since-deleted tweet that evidently asked about side effects, " Right now, I'm having no fide resects."