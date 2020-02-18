TODAY'S PAPER
Steve Martin, Martin Short to perform together this summer at Jones Beach

Steve Martin (left) and Martin Short speak

 Steve Martin (left) and Martin Short speak onstage during American Film Institute's 45th Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute to Diane Keaton at Dolby Theatre on June 8, 2017 in Hollywood, California.  Credit: Getty Images/Kevin Winter

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Comedian-musician Steve Martin and comedian Martin Short have expanded their "Funniest Show in Town at the Moment" tour with dates that include Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh on July 31.

General-public tickets go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m. The comedy concert will include music by former David Letterman bandleader Paul Shaffer and the Grammy Award-winning bluegrass group with which Martin often tours, the Steep Canyon Rangers.

The current tour follows Martin and Short's 2017-2018 "An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life," which played Brookville's Tilles Center Concert Hall on Nov. 18, 2018. A South Carolina stop on that tour was shot for an accompanying Netflix special.

"Marty and I love touring, especially while we can still tolerate each other," Martin, 74, said in a statement. Added Short, 69, "There are few people that I truly admire. And Steve Martin is very close to being one of them."

The comedy icons met while shooting the 1986 film "¡Three Amigos!," also starring Chevy Chase. The duo has toured together since their 2015 show "A Very Stupid Conversation."

