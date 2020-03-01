TODAY'S PAPER
38° Good Evening
SEARCH
38° Good Evening
EntertainmentCelebrities

Spielberg daughter arrested on domestic assault charge in Tennessee

Steven Spielberg and daughter Mikaela George Spielberg attend

Steven Spielberg and daughter Mikaela George Spielberg attend the 81st Academy Awards on Feb. 22, 2009, in Hollywood. Credit: AP / Chris Carlson

By The Associated Press
Print

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — An adopted daughter of film director Steven Spielberg was arrested in Tennessee in a domestic incident involving her boyfriend, police said.

Mikaela Spielberg, 23, was charged with domestic assault causing bodily injury early Saturday. Spielberg was released from a jail in Nashville later Saturday, jail records showed.

According to a Metropolitan Nashville Police affidavit, officers said Spielberg and her boyfriend were involved in an argument after returning from a bar. After the victim made a "rude comment" toward Spielberg, she started throwing objects at him, injuring his hand and wrist, WZTV-TV reported.

Jail records didn't indicate whether she has an attorney who could comment on the charge. A March 9 court hearing on the charge was scheduled.

Spielberg's fiance Chuck Pankow, 47, told Fox News in a statement that the arrest did indeed take place but called the matter "a misunderstanding." He confirmed that the director's daughter is doing OK and that "no one is hurt."

Mikaela Spielberg was adopted as a child by Steven Spielberg and his wife, Kate Capshaw.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Hilary Duff attends the Disney Plus media event Hilary Duff seeks new 'Lizzie McGuire' TV home on Hulu
Jonica T. Gibbs (left) as Hattie and 'Twenties': BET series is sharply written, amusing
Barbara Corcoran attends the Tribeca Talks Panel: 10 'Shark Tank's' Barbara Corcoran victim of phishing scheme
Clothing designer Mossimo Giannulli, left, and wife, actress LI's Lori Loughlin, husband's trial date set for October
Kerry Washington (left) and Reese Witherspoon star in What's new in March on the streaming services
The children's book "The Office: A Day at 'The Office' is now a children's book
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search