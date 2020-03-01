NASHVILLE, Tenn. — An adopted daughter of film director Steven Spielberg was arrested in Tennessee in a domestic incident involving her boyfriend, police said.

Mikaela Spielberg, 23, was charged with domestic assault causing bodily injury early Saturday. Spielberg was released from a jail in Nashville later Saturday, jail records showed.

According to a Metropolitan Nashville Police affidavit, officers said Spielberg and her boyfriend were involved in an argument after returning from a bar. After the victim made a "rude comment" toward Spielberg, she started throwing objects at him, injuring his hand and wrist, WZTV-TV reported.

Jail records didn't indicate whether she has an attorney who could comment on the charge. A March 9 court hearing on the charge was scheduled.

Spielberg's fiance Chuck Pankow, 47, told Fox News in a statement that the arrest did indeed take place but called the matter "a misunderstanding." He confirmed that the director's daughter is doing OK and that "no one is hurt."

Mikaela Spielberg was adopted as a child by Steven Spielberg and his wife, Kate Capshaw.