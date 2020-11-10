TODAY'S PAPER
Star-studded benefit concert to honor nurses on Thanksgiving

Stevie Wonder will be among performers honoring nurses

Stevie Wonder will be among performers honoring nurses during a Thanksgiving Day virtual concert. Credit: Getty Images / Bill Pugliano

By The Associated Press
Stevie Wonder, Celine Dion and Gloria Estefan will be among the entertainers honoring nurses in a star-studded benefit virtual concert on Thanksgiving.

Nurse Heroes announced Tuesday that the concert called Nurse Heroes Live will stream on the organization’s YouTube and Facebook along with LiveXLive on Nov. 26 at 7 p.m. The benefit will provide money for a variety of programs including scholarships for nurses and their children.

Whoopi Goldberg will host the concert with special appearances by Oprah Winfrey and Billy Crystal.

Other performers will include Josh Groban, Black Eyed Peas, Pitbull, The Wailers, Carole King, Maluma and Andrea Bocelli.

Taylor Swift will donate a signed collectible edition "folklore" guitar, which will be auctioned for the benefit of the Nurse Heroes Foundation.

The nurses of New York's Northwell Health will be the first beneficiaries of the concert. The event will also showcase 50 nurses from the hospital in an ensemble performance with several celebrities.

