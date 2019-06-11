TODAY'S PAPER
Brooklyn street renamed in honor of rapper Notorious B.I.G.

The Notorious B.I.G., who won rap artist and

The Notorious B.I.G., who won rap artist and rap single of the year, clutches his awards during the Billboard Music Awards on Dec. 6, 1995. Photo Credit: AP/Mark Lennihan

By The Associated Press
A New York City street has been renamed in honor of rapper Notorious B.I.G.

Community members and elected officials gathered in a downpour on Monday at the intersection of St. James Place and Fulton Street.

Rapper Lil' Kim — embracing the event's themes of social justice and making a difference — exclaimed: "We did it, Brooklyn!"

B.I.G., who was born Christopher Wallace, was shot to death in Los Angeles in 1997.

He detailed street life in Brooklyn in songs and on albums that dominated the pop charts.

Voletta Wallace recalled telling a friend amid her heartbreak: "My son was well loved."

But she said the street naming evoked "happy tears."

