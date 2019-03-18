Soap-opera icon Susan Lucci says she hasn't yet told her nearly 102-year-old mother about her near heart attack in October. "I just didn't want to scare her," Lucci, 72, told Us Weekly Monday of former nurse Jeannette, who now lives in Florida.

"We haven't talked about it. I don't want to,” said Lucci, who lives in Garden City and was raised there and in Elmont. "You know my dad [Victor] passed away from ... [heart disease] so I don't want to bring it up."

The former "All My Children" star had surgery last fall to insert two stents after suffering acute pain while shopping and being rushed to a hospital. There doctors discovered 90 percent blockage in her heart's main artery and 70 percent blockage in another. She revealed in February that she had undergone the procedure.