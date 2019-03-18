TODAY'S PAPER
44° Good Evening
SEARCH
44° Good Evening
EntertainmentCelebrities

LI's Susan Lucci hasn't told her mother about her heart surgery

Susan Lucci poses at The American Heart Association's

Susan Lucci poses at The American Heart Association's Go Red for Women Red Dress runway show on Feb. 7, 2019, in Manhattan during New York Fashion Week. Photo Credit: Getty Images for AHA / Michael Loccisano

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

Soap-opera icon Susan Lucci says she hasn't yet told her nearly 102-year-old mother about her near heart attack in October. "I just didn't want to scare her," Lucci, 72, told Us Weekly Monday of former nurse Jeannette, who now lives in Florida.

"We haven't talked about it. I don't want to,” said Lucci, who lives in Garden City and was raised there and in Elmont. "You know my dad [Victor] passed away from ... [heart disease] so I don't want to bring it up."

The former "All My Children" star had surgery last fall to insert two stents after suffering acute pain while shopping and being rushed to a hospital. There doctors discovered 90 percent blockage in her heart's main artery and 70 percent blockage in another. She revealed in February that she had undergone the procedure.

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Donna Brazile speaks at the inauguration of New Fox News hires Donna Brazile as political contributor
Lori Loughlin arrives at the People Magazine  Loughlin's Hallmark series will continue without her
Actor Jan-Michael Vincent, the Recent notable deaths
Christiaan Padavan auditions on "American Idol." LIer to appear on 'American Idol' tonight
Lilly Singh arrives at WE Day California at YouTube star Lilly Singh to host her own NBC late-night show
Justina Machado attends the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix cancels 'One Day at a Time' reboot after 3 seasons