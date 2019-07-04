COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Swedish prosecutors say U.S. rapper A$AP Rocky should be formally arrested over a fight in downtown Stockholm and should be held for two weeks while police investigate the case.

The Swedish Prosecution Authority says the Harlem-born rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, and two of his body guards should be arrested because “there is a risk that they escape [or] could obstruct justice if freed.”

The authority said a third body guard was released late Wednesday and the case against him was dismissed.

Swedish media reported that the 30-year-old rapper was involved in the fight on Sunday before he appeared at a music festival in Sweden. It was not clear who else was involved in the incident.

Prosecutors said Thursday a detention hearing would likely be held Friday.