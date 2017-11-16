A representative for film star Sylvester Stallone is denying reports of sexual misconduct that first surfaced last year but gained traction Thursday when revived by a British tabloid.

“This is a ridiculous, categorically false story,” Stallone’s spokeswoman Michelle Bega told TMZ.com Thursday, responding to the publication of a redacted Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department report from 1986 in which a 16-year-old girl stated she had had sex with Stallone and his bodyguard.

“No one was ever aware of this story until it was published today, including Mr. Stallone,” the spokeswoman continued. “At no time was Mr. Stallone ever contacted by authorities or anyone else regarding this matter.”

While a news story citing Las Vegas Officer’s Report No. 86-73022 appeared on the website BaltimorePostExaminer.com in February 2016, it received little notice until the site published a full, redacted transcript this Nov. 10. The U.K.’s Daily Mail then reported the story and ran redacted images of the public document itself.

The report states that in July 1986, while “Rocky” and “Rambo” star Stallone, now 71, was at the Las Vegas Hilton filming the movie “Over the Top,” the alleged victim and her cousin met teen actor David Mendenhall, who was playing Stallone’s son. He introduced the girls to Stallone, and two days later, the alleged victim met him again at the hotel’s film set for an autographed picture.

The following evening, according to the report, she accepted an invitation from bodyguard Mike De Luca to go to Stallone’s hotel room. There, she said, the three had sex. Afterward, Stallone told her both men were married “and that she could not tell anybody about the incident and if she did, that they would have to beat her head in. She said that he laughed after he made the comment and she took it as a joke also,” reads the report, which added that the regretful, emotionally wrought girl declined to pursue prosecution.