Tallulah Willis, Dillon Buss engaged

Tallulah Willis attends the UNICEF Masquerade Ball at

Tallulah Willis attends the UNICEF Masquerade Ball at Kimpton La Peer Hotel on October 26, 2019 in West Hollywood, California.  Credit: Getty Images/Frazer Harrison

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Tallulah Willis, youngest daughter of divorced film stars Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, has become engaged to creative director Dillon Buss.

"[W]ith absolute most certainty," Tallulah Willis, 27, wrote on Instagram Tuesday, captioning five photos of Buss proposing on a lawn in front of a house and of the couple kissing and holding each other afterward. In a second post, a closeup video of her hand modeling the engagement ring, she wrote in all capital letters, "Hands still shakin' … I'm fiancénched [sic]."

Among those commenting congratulations were siblings Rumer and Scout Willis as well as Bridgehempton supermodel Christie Brinkley, who wrote, "Just thought of you as a little girl 7 or 8 years old on the tennis court … just a little whisp [sic] with your extra loooooong legs and your gigantic glamorous movie star sunglasses and suddenly your [sic] getting married... spontaneous tears of joy, so happy for you both."

Buss, who posted on his own Instagram account, commented on Tallulah's "Forever and ever my love!!!," followed by a long string of red hearts.

