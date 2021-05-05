Tallulah Willis, Dillon Buss engaged

Tallulah Willis, youngest daughter of divorced film stars Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, has become engaged to creative director Dillon Buss.

"[W]ith absolute most certainty," Tallulah Willis, 27, wrote on Instagram Tuesday, captioning five photos of Buss proposing on a lawn in front of a house and of the couple kissing and holding each other afterward. In a second post, a closeup video of her hand modeling the engagement ring, she wrote in all capital letters, "Hands still shakin' … I'm fiancénched [sic]."

Among those commenting congratulations were siblings Rumer and Scout Willis as well as Bridgehempton supermodel Christie Brinkley, who wrote, "Just thought of you as a little girl 7 or 8 years old on the tennis court … just a little whisp [sic] with your extra loooooong legs and your gigantic glamorous movie star sunglasses and suddenly your [sic] getting married... spontaneous tears of joy, so happy for you both."

Buss, who posted on his own Instagram account, commented on Tallulah's "Forever and ever my love!!!," followed by a long string of red hearts.