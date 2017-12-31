R&B singer and reality-show star Tamar Braxton, in the midst of divorcing her husband and “Tamar & Vince” co-star Vincent Herbert, says a pregnant woman is claiming Herbert is the father.

“Vincent Herbert is Having a baby” wrote Braxton, 40, using a derogatory comment to describe the woman who “decided to let me know about it tonight!!” Braxton’s since-deleted Instagram post was captured by TMZ.com and other outlets. The performer continued telling the woman to “check public records on Christmas before she goes through with” delivering a child, Braxton wrote, referencing Hebert’s arrest on Christmas Day in connection with spousal assault.

“He called back (despite . . . his protection order) begging and lying.” Braxton went on, adding, “Before u judge me know the FACTS!! He’s a real piece of work!! Smh,” she said, using the internet abbreviation for “shaking my head,” “happy new year folks!! Ladies and gentlemen know that 2018 is a FRESH start and if i can leave this liar u can leave yours too.”

The post prompted speculation as to the identity of the alleged pregnant woman, with some pointing to TV personality and ShopInRealLife.com CEO Laura Govan, ex-fiancée of former NBA pro Gilbert Arenas. Govan denied the rumor Sunday, saying she believed it had stemmed from her ex Arenas, with whom she has four children.

“The allegations from Gilbert Arenas are completely false and couldn’t be further from the truth,” Govan said in a statement to E! News, adding, “I empathize with Tamar and I wish her healing. I have no issues towards Tamar or Vince, because I know who actually started all of this. I just pray that they leave me out of this, because I have really tried to stay to myself this entire year and moving forward.”

Also on Sunday, Herbert, who is free on reported $20,000 bail, denied the Govan rumor. In a video by the celebrity-news agency BackGrid.com, posted at TMZ, he tells a videographer, “No sir . . . Not true at all.” When additionally asked whether he committed spousal abuse, Herbert replied again, “Not true at all.”

Braxton and Herbert, who wed in 2008, share 4-year-old son Logan, who was born in June 2013. She filed for divorce from her husband in October, citing “irreconcilable differences.”