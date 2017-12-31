TODAY'S PAPER
Clear 11° Good Evening
Clear 11° Good Evening
EntertainmentCelebrities

Tamar Braxton: Vincent Herbert is having a baby with another woman

Performer and reality-TV star first made allegations in since-deleted social media post. Herbert responds, “not true at all.”

Songwriter Vincent Herbert and singer Tamar Braxton on

Songwriter Vincent Herbert and singer Tamar Braxton on March 31, 2016, in West Hollywood. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Jonathan Leibson

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

R&B singer and reality-show star Tamar Braxton, in the midst of divorcing her husband and “Tamar & Vince” co-star Vincent Herbert, says a pregnant woman is claiming Herbert is the father.

“Vincent Herbert is Having a baby” wrote Braxton, 40, using a derogatory comment to describe the woman who “decided to let me know about it tonight!!” Braxton’s since-deleted Instagram post was captured by TMZ.com and other outlets. The performer continued telling the woman to “check public records on Christmas before she goes through with” delivering a child, Braxton wrote, referencing Hebert’s arrest on Christmas Day in connection with spousal assault.

“He called back (despite . . . his protection order) begging and lying.” Braxton went on, adding, “Before u judge me know the FACTS!! He’s a real piece of work!! Smh,” she said, using the internet abbreviation for “shaking my head,” “happy new year folks!! Ladies and gentlemen know that 2018 is a FRESH start and if i can leave this liar u can leave yours too.”

The post prompted speculation as to the identity of the alleged pregnant woman, with some pointing to TV personality and ShopInRealLife.com CEO Laura Govan, ex-fiancée of former NBA pro Gilbert Arenas. Govan denied the rumor Sunday, saying she believed it had stemmed from her ex Arenas, with whom she has four children.

“The allegations from Gilbert Arenas are completely false and couldn’t be further from the truth,” Govan said in a statement to E! News, adding, “I empathize with Tamar and I wish her healing. I have no issues towards Tamar or Vince, because I know who actually started all of this. I just pray that they leave me out of this, because I have really tried to stay to myself this entire year and moving forward.”

Also on Sunday, Herbert, who is free on reported $20,000 bail, denied the Govan rumor. In a video by the celebrity-news agency BackGrid.com, posted at TMZ, he tells a videographer, “No sir . . . Not true at all.” When additionally asked whether he committed spousal abuse, Herbert replied again, “Not true at all.”

Braxton and Herbert, who wed in 2008, share 4-year-old son Logan, who was born in June 2013. She filed for divorce from her husband in October, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More Entertainment

Mariah Carey performs onstage during the AHF Carey ready for her New Year’s Eve do-over
Mariah Carey returns to Times Square for Dick Your New Year’s Eve TV schedule
Luann de Lesseps attends opening night of Report: De Lesseps checking into treatment facility
Ellen DeGeneres appears during a commercial break at Ellen DeGeneres to host new game show
Oliver Stark, Peter Krause, Aisha Hinds and Angela ‘9-1-1’: Clichés galore, but still watchable
David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson star in ‘The X-Files’: Uneven, but mostly pleasurable