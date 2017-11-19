TODAY'S PAPER
Tambor doesn't see how he can return to 'Transparent'

Actor Jeffrey Tambor attends a screening event for members of the Screen Actors Guild in New York for the Amazon Prime series 'Transparent' on Sept. 14, 2017, in New York City. Photo Credit: Getty Images for Amazon Studios / Astrid Stawiarz

LOS ANGELES - Actor Jeffrey Tambor says he doesn't see how he can return to the Amazon series "Transparent" following two allegations of sexual harassment against him.

In an ambiguous statement Sunday, Tambor referenced what he calls a "politicized atmosphere" that has afflicted the set. He also says that the idea that he would deliberately harass anyone is untrue.

Two women have come forward over the past few weeks to accuse Tambor of sexual harassment, including "Transparent" actress Trace Lysette and his former assistant.

Tambor has won two Emmys for portraying Maura Pfefferman in the highly regarded show, which is now in its fourth season. Many interpreted his words to mean that he was leaving the show, which has not been confirmed.

Representatives for Amazon did not immediately respond to requests seeking comment.

