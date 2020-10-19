"Empire" star Taraji P. Henson and former NFL pro Kelvin Hayden are no longer engaged.

In a discussion about therapy Monday on the WWPR/105.1 FM show "The Breakfast Club," the 50-year-old Henson revealed, "I haven't said it yet but it didn't work out. You know what I mean? And I tried. I was, like, 'Therapy, let's do the therapy thing.' But if you're both not on the same page with that, then you feel like you're taking it on yourself and that's not a fair position for anybody to play in a relationship."

She had noted moments earlier, "My therapist freed me when she was, like, 'The perfect lie is perfection,' " and said that in a relationship one must have "an understanding of trying to build a foundation of trust where we can both be our vulnerable selves" so that "I trust if I fall you're going to catch me."

In May 2018, the Oscar and three-time Emmy Award nominee had announced her engagement to Hayden, 37, who played for the Indianapolis Colts, the Atlanta Falcons and the Chicago Bears through 2014. He has not commented publicly.