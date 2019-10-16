TODAY'S PAPER
Woman killed, suspect shot at home of 'Tarzan' actor Ron Ely

Former "Tarzan" actor Ron Ely poses for a

Former "Tarzan" actor Ron Ely poses for a photo on Dec. 28, 1987, in Los Angeles.

By The Associated Press
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — A woman was killed at the home of former "Tarzan" actor Ron Ely and sheriff's deputies fatally shot a suspect on the property, authorities in Southern California said Wednesday.

A Santa Barbara County sheriff's office statement did not identify any of those involved but noted that a disabled elderly man living at the home was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

The deaths occurred Tuesday night in Hope Ranch, a suburb of luxury homes outside Santa Barbara.

A 911 call after 8 p.m. reported a family disturbance and deputies found a woman who was the victim of an apparent homicide, authorities said.

Deputies shot and killed a suspect they found on the property in response to an unspecified threat, the sheriff's statement said.

The 81-year-old Ely played the title character on the NBC series "Tarzan," which ran from 1966 to 1968.

The tall, muscle-bound Ely was not quite as well-known as Johnny Weismuller, the Olympic swimmer who played the role in movies in the 1930s and '40s, but formed the image of the shirtless, loincloth-wearing character remembered by many in the baby-boom generation. Tarzan was a fictional character raised in the African jungle.

Ely also played the title character in the 1975 action film "Doc Savage: The Man of Bronze," but otherwise had mostly small roles in TV and films including the 1958 movie musical "South Pacific."

Ely was host of the Miss America pageant in 1980 and 1981 and married a former Miss Florida, Valerie Lundeen, with whom he had three children.

