Taylor Swift says she turns off comments on social media to "block some of the noise."

That's one lesson the singer outlined Wednesday in an article in Elle magazine about 30 things she's learned before turning 30 this year.

Swift wrote that her biggest fear was going on tour after the October 2017 Las Vegas concert shooting and the May 2017 bombing at Manchester Arena in England. She said there was a tremendous amount of planning and expense to keep her fans safe.

She also said her fear of violence continues into her own life because of stalkers. She said people have to live bravely and not be ruled by "our fears."

As for love, Swift said she believes it's important to get to know someone before jumping into a relationship headfirst.

Swift will turn 30 on Dec. 13.