Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande urge fans to take virus seriously

Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande are among the latest music stars urging fans to accept the seriousness of the global coronavirus pandemic and take precautions against its spread.

"I follow you online and I love you guys so much and need to express my concern that things aren't being taken seriously enough right now," Swift, 30, posted in graphical text on her Instagram Stories page Sunday. "I'm seeing lots of get-togethers and hangs and parties still happening" and being posted on social media. "This is the time to cancel plans, actually truly isolate as much as you can, and don't assume that because you don't feel sick that you aren't possibly passing something on to someone elderly or vulnerable to this."

She concluded, "It's a really scary time but we need to make social sacrifices right now."

Grande on Sunday issued a series of tweets asking fans to consider those who are older and more at risk, and to contact their senators to support Congress' economic-relief plan for workers displaced by illness and by businesses closing.

"I keep hearing from a surprising amount of people statements like 'this isn't a big deal' / 'we'll be fine' … 'we still have to go about our lives' and it's really blowing my mind," the 26-year-old hitmaker wrote. "I understand if that is how u felt weeks ago. but please read about what's going on. please don't turn a blind eye."

She added bluntly, "It is incredibly dangerous and selfish to take this situation lightly. The 'we will be fine because we're young' mindset is putting people who aren't young and / or healthy in a lot of danger. You sound stupid and privileged and you need to care more about others. Like now."

In a series of follow-up tweets, Grande noted the federal bill H.R. 6201, "Families First Coronavirus Response Act," which according to its text "guarantees free coronavirus testing, establishes paid leave, enhances Unemployment Insurance, expands food security initiatives, and increases federal Medicaid funding." After passing the House, it has gone to the Senate.

"Call your senators! We need them to support this plan," Grande wrote. "Everyone deserves to be financially supported and feel safe at home during this time."

On Friday, Huntington-born and Greenlawn-raised star Mariah Carey posted a TikTok video she reposted on her Twitter account. The 31-second video shows Carey, who turns 51 on March 27, standing at a sink alongside her and ex-husband Nick Cannon's 8-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, washing their hands together and singing along to a rap break from a remix of her 1995 song "Fantasy." "Wash your hands! Stay safe!!!" she tweeted.