TODAY'S PAPER
Clear 29° Good Evening
Clear 29° Good Evening
EntertainmentCelebrities

Taylor Swift comes out with new app The Swift Life

Are you a Swifty? If so, you might

Are you a Swifty? If so, you might want the new Taylor Swift app. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Theo Wargo

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Look what you made Taylor Swift do.

As a nod to fans who are always clamoring for news, photos and videos of the pop princess, she has come out with a free app called Taylor Swift: The Swift Life courtesy of Glu, the same folks who gave us Kim Kardashian: Hollywood and Katy Perry Pop. Unlike those apps, this one isn’t exactly a game. The object of The Swift Life is to share posts and photos hoping that Ms. Shake It Off — who occasionally interacts with fans — will notice them.

Designed for iPhone and iPad (it requires iOS 8.0 or later) and Android devices (4.2 and up), Swifties can use SwiftSends — tiny paper airplane emojis resembling pendants she and Harry Styles wore when they dated — on posts for a better chance that she’ll like them and collect goodies like an animated Taymoji. The app will also list weekly events and daily top posts. Along the way you can collect virtual currency which can be used for in-app purchases starting at 99 cents.

For die-hard fans, The Swift Life seems Taylor-made.

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More Entertainment

Justin Timberlake performs CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn., Timberlake made peace with Jackson after Super Bowl
Lorraine Hansberry in her Greenwich Village apartment on ‘Lorraine Hansberry’: Well-researched doc
U.S. President Donald Trump listens to a question Our cast picks for TV’s reported 'Fire and Fury'
Water.org co-founder Matt Damon is teaming up with See the Super Bowl commercials released so far
Copies of Michael Wolff's Report: ‘Fire and Fury’ to become a TV series
Ann Curry gives a lengthy interview on Curry: ‘Not surprised by allegations’ against Lauer