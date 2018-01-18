Look what you made Taylor Swift do.

As a nod to fans who are always clamoring for news, photos and videos of the pop princess, she has come out with a free app called Taylor Swift: The Swift Life courtesy of Glu, the same folks who gave us Kim Kardashian: Hollywood and Katy Perry Pop. Unlike those apps, this one isn’t exactly a game. The object of The Swift Life is to share posts and photos hoping that Ms. Shake It Off — who occasionally interacts with fans — will notice them.

Designed for iPhone and iPad (it requires iOS 8.0 or later) and Android devices (4.2 and up), Swifties can use SwiftSends — tiny paper airplane emojis resembling pendants she and Harry Styles wore when they dated — on posts for a better chance that she’ll like them and collect goodies like an animated Taymoji. The app will also list weekly events and daily top posts. Along the way you can collect virtual currency which can be used for in-app purchases starting at 99 cents.

For die-hard fans, The Swift Life seems Taylor-made.