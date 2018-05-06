Pop star Taylor Swift opened her heart and her upcoming concert tour’s dress rehearsal on Saturday as she gave a free performance and pizza party for foster and adoptive children and their families at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

“I don’t even know what to say...literally the best night of our lives!!” parent Kelli Dillon, a professional organizer from Phoenix, posted on Instagram Sunday. “We were invited to a private concert by Taylor Swift herself! Us along with 2,000 other foster and adoptive families were invited by Taylor personally and man was it incredible!! She performed her entire tour set (a full 2 hour concert) and then afterwards she bought everyone pizza and desserts and we got to hug her and take a picture with her!”

“Thanks Taylor Swift for allowing us to be the first to see your #reputationtour!” student pastor Ken Tram of Gilbert, Arizona, wrote on social media. “For foster/adoptive families she gave us a private show, freedom to roam around the Cardinals stadium, bought everyone pizza, picture with us, and everyone got an autograph. Our girls love you!” He additionally tweeted that Swift “not only sang for two hours but tried to give every single person hugs with big smiles. Crazy how genuinely she cares for everyone and it shows.”

Kate Hursh, also of Gilbert — and who with husband George has fostered 45 children over 11 years, according to her website, CheaperByTheDozen.org — said on Instagram Swift “was such a gracious and generous hostess...complete with a pizza party and photo op afterward. … The munchkins wrote thank you cards to Miss Swift and I was blessed to be able to give them to her kind daddy who promised to bring them to her before the show. He gave a TS guitar pic to each of the kids.”

Earlier that day, Swift, 28, had visited 8-year-old burn victim Isabella McCune at the Arizona Burn Center in Phoenix. The Arizona Republic reported that a photographer from that newspaper had helped the girl record a video to Swift, posted on the paper’s website, and the singer responded and spent time with Isabella and her family. “I hope you feel better soon and I’m so honored that you’ve been listening to my music,” Swift wrote in the girl’s journal. “You’re so awesome and I can’t wait to have you at a show!! Stay strong, gorgeous. Love, Taylor.”

Swift’s Reputation tour kicks off Tuesday at the stadium.