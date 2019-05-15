Taylor Swift regrets dissing Joe Jonas on TV as a teen

Pop star Taylor Swift says that when she was a teen, her most rebellious act was calling out ex-boyfriend Joe Jonas on national television for what she considered caddish behavior.

On Wednesday's broadcast of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," the host lobbed several queries at the 29-year-old Swift during a "Burning Questions" segment. "What is the most rebellious thing you did as a teenager?" DeGeneres, 61, asked. Swift chuckled and responded, "Probably when I, like, put Joe Jonas on blast on your show. That was too much. … I was 18. Yeah," Swift said. "We laugh about it now, but still, that was some mouthy … yeah, just some teenage stuff there."

On the Nov. 11, 2008, edition of the show, DeGeneres asked Swift about Jonas, who had famously broken up with the pop star in a very brief phone call. "It's all right. I'm cool," Swift responded, pledging that when she would eventually find the right person "he'll be wonderful. And when I look at that person, I'm not even going to be able to remember the boy who broke up with me over the phone in 25 seconds when I was 18. … I looked at the call log; it was, like, 27 seconds. That's got to be a record!"

Swift, whose music videos and social-media statements often plant "Easter egg" clues for sleuthing fans, also told DeGeneres Wednesday that any such allusions to the blockbuster film "Avengers: Endgame" were purely coincidental.

"There were some fans that thought I had something to do with 'Avengers: Endgame,' which I would have loved to have been asked [to be involved with], but I wasn't asked to be in it at all," she said. "Because we had the single ["ME!"] coming out the same day [as the movie's North American release], and I have a song that was called 'End Game' … they were like, 'Oh my god, she's going to defeat Thanos,' " the singer joked about the movie's supervillain. "And I let everyone down. Again!"