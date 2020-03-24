TODAY'S PAPER
EntertainmentCelebrities

Taylor Swift-Kim Kardashian beef heats up

Singer Taylor Swift, left, and reality-TV star Kim Kardashian appear in a composite image. Credit: Composite: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard, left; Getty Images / David Livingston

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

Pop star Taylor Swift announced her vindication Monday, following the release of the full 2016 telephone conversation between herself and rapper Kanye West, which shows Swift never knew of or gave approval for a misogynistic lyric about her in West's song, "Famous."

"Instead of answering those who are asking how I feel about the video footage that leaked, proving that I was telling the truth the whole time about *that call* (you know, the one that was illegally recorded, that somebody edited and manipulated in order to frame me and put me, my family, and fans through hell for 4 years)…SWIPE UP to see what really matters," Swift, 30, wrote on Instagram Stories. The link went to a donation page for the charitable organization Feeding America.

Swift's statement prompted nine tweets from West's wife, reality-TV star and fashion entrepreneur Kim Kardashian, 39, who said the singer "has chosen to reignite an old exchange." Kardashian's tweets claim that Swift "is actually lying. To be clear, the only issue I ever had around the situation was that Taylor lied through her publicist who stated that 'Kanye never called to ask for permission. …' "

She went on to say, "Nobody ever denied the ... [specific misogynist word] was used without her permission. … It was always whether there was a call or not and the tone of the conversation," Kardashian insisted. Swift's representative, Tree Paine, tweeted in response Tuesday, "I'm Taylor's publicist and this is my UNEDITED original statement," posting her long-released official response. "Btw," Paine added, "when you take parts out, that's editing. P.S. who did you guys ... [tick] off to leak that video?," followed by laughter emoji.

Former Mets star Lenny Dykstra, 57, tweeted Kardashian his support, but most online commenters, however, pointed out that the 26-minute videotaped phone conversation — leaked online, with the trade magazine Variety publishing a transcript of it — indeed supported Swift.

West’s representative did not respond to a Newsday request for comment.

