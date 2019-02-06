TODAY'S PAPER
Man who broke into Taylor Swift's NYC home gets 6 months in jail

Taylor Swift arrives at the InStyle and Warner

Taylor Swift arrives at the InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globes after-party at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Jan. 6. Photo Credit: AP/ Invision / Matt Sayles

By The Associated Press
A man who broke into Taylor Swift's town house in New York City and took a nap has been sentenced to six months in jail.

The New York Post's Page Six reports that Roger Alvarado, 22, of Homestead, Florida, was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty to criminal contempt and attempted burglary.

The Post says Alvarado plans to return to Florida after his jail stint, which is nearly finished, and serve five years' probation. He must also complete a mental health program.

Officers found Alvarado asleep in the pop star's home in the Tribeca neighborhood of Manhattan in April. Police say he had also used her shower. Swift was not home during the break-in.

Alvarado had been arrested at the same address last February on charges of breaking the front door with a shovel.

