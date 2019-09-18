Taylor Swift opens up about Kanye West incident

After three years of issues stemming from Kanye West insulting her in a song, pop star Taylor Swift says she's had enough of the "two-faced" rapper.

"Basically, I got really sick of the dynamic between" the two of them, said the 29-year-old Swift in a wide-ranging Rolling Stone interview posted online Wednesday. "And that wasn't just based on what happened on that phone call and with that song," she said, referring to West's wife, reality-TV star Kim Kardashian, leaking a recording of a phonecall the two musicians had had. Instead, she said, it was "a chain reaction of things."

Kardashian in 2016 had posted a video of West on a phone call with Swift discussing lyrics to his song "Famous," which controversially called Swift a derogatory term. West had said Swift had been made aware of what her representative called the song's "misogynistic message." Swift responded in since-deleted social-media posts, "Where is the video of Kanye telling me he was going to call me 'that ... [expletive] in his song? It doesn't exist because it never happened."

Swift said she had tried to mend fences afterward. "I started to feel like we reconnected, which felt great for me. … And so we'd go to dinner and stuff. And I was so happy, because he would say really nice things about my music. It just felt like I was healing some childhood rejection or something from when I was 19." Ten years ago, Swift was accepting the best female video trophy at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards, when West famously interrupted her to declare that Beyoncé should have won.

The hip-hop star later apologized, and in 2015, West asked her to be the presenter for his VMA lifetime achievement Vanguard Award, "He called me up beforehand," Swift told Rolling Stone. "I didn't illegally record it, so I can't play it for you. But he called me up … and he's like, 'I really, really would like for you to present this Vanguard Award to me, this would mean so much to me.' " She added that she wrote a speech and at the VMAs, West screamed to the camera, "You know how many times they announced Taylor was going to give me the award 'cause it got them more ratings?"

"And I'm standing in the audience with my arm around his wife," Swift continued, "and this chill ran through my body. I realized he is so two-faced. That he wants to be nice to me behind the scenes, but then he wants to look cool, get up in front of everyone and talk ... [expletive]." West privately apologized the next day, she said. "And I was like, 'You know what? I really don't want us to be on bad terms again. So whatever, I'm just going to move past this.' "

But after hearing West's "Famous" lyrics, "I was like, 'I'm done with this. If you want to be on bad terms, let's be on bad terms, but just be real about it.