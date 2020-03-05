TODAY'S PAPER
Taylor Swift donates $1 million to Tennessee tornado relief

Taylor Swift attends the 2019 American Music

 Taylor Swift attends the 2019 American Music Awards in Los Angeles.  Credit: Invision / AP / Jordan Strauss

By The Associated Press
Taylor Swift is donating $1 million to tornado relief efforts in Middle Tennessee, where deadly storms ravaged counties this week, including in Nashville.

In an Instagram Stories post made Thursday, Swift said “Nashville is my home.” She added that “the fact that so many people have lost their homes and so much more in Middle Tennessee is devastating to me.” She included a link to the Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund. The statewide death toll was 24.

A representative for the pop singer confirmed the donation.

A monstrous tornado tore a 2-mile-long path through Putnam County early Tuesday, killing 18 people, including five children under 13. Another 88 were injured, some critically. Another powerful storm barreled eastward from Nashville along a 50-mile path, killing five; another storm-related death occurred in a county west of Nashville.

