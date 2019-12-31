'Tootsie' star Teri Garr briefly hospitalized

Comedic actress Teri Garr, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1999 and suffered a brain aneurysm in 2006, was hospitalized Monday.

Her representative told People magazine the issue was dehydration, saying, "Teri is fine and should be home tomorrow."

Garr, who turned 75 on Dec. 11, is best known for such roles as Inga in "Young Frankenstein" (1974), wife Ronnie Neary opposite Richard Dreyfuss in "Close Encounters of the Third Kind" (1977), Sandy Lester in "Tootsie" (1982), for which she earned an Oscar nomination, and Phoebe's mother in three episodes of "Friends." She published her autobiography in 2005 and retired from acting six years later.