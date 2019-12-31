TODAY'S PAPER
40° Good Evening
SEARCH
40° Good Evening
EntertainmentCelebrities

'Tootsie' star Teri Garr briefly hospitalized

Teri Garr attends Day 1 of the Chiller

Teri Garr attends Day 1 of the Chiller Theatre Expo at Sheraton Parsippany Hotel on October 24, 2014 in Parsippany, New Jersey.  Credit: WireImage/Bobby Bank

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

Comedic actress Teri Garr, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1999 and suffered a brain aneurysm in 2006, was hospitalized Monday.

Her representative told People magazine the issue was dehydration, saying, "Teri is fine and should be home tomorrow."

Garr, who turned 75 on Dec. 11, is best known for such roles as Inga in "Young Frankenstein" (1974), wife Ronnie Neary opposite Richard Dreyfuss in "Close Encounters of the Third Kind" (1977), Sandy Lester in "Tootsie" (1982), for which she earned an Oscar nomination, and Phoebe's mother in three episodes of "Friends." She published her autobiography in 2005 and retired from acting six years later. 

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Alex and Jean Trebek attend the 2014 LI native Jean Trebek  opens up about her husband's cancer
Carrie Underwood hosted "The 53rd Annual CMA Carrie Underwood stepping down as 'CMA Awards' cohost
Pop TV will air a marathon Couch bound for New Year's Eve, Day? Here's what to watch
Billy Joel performs at NYCB Live's Nassau Veterans The biggest LI entertainment milestones of the 2010s
This 2015 photo provided by Jason Mendelson shows Lee Mendelson, who brought 'Charlie Brown Christmas' to TV, dies
Kit Harington as Jon Snow on HBO's "Game The 10 most important shows of the 2010s, ranked
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search