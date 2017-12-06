TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 49° Good Morning
Overcast 49° Good Morning
EntertainmentCelebrities

Terry Crews sues talent agents at William Morris Endeavor over alleged groping incident

Crews added his name to the list of Hollywood's sexual harassment victims in October.

Terry Crews has filed a lawsuit after saying

Terry Crews has filed a lawsuit after saying he was sexually assaulted by a high-level Hollywood executive. Photo Credit: Getty Images

By The Associated Press
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

LOS ANGELES - Terry Crews alleges talent agents at William Morris Endeavor are "knowingly permitted and encouraged to engage in sexually predatory conduct" in a lawsuit filed Tuesday against the agency and one of its top executives.

Crews' complaint filed in Los Angeles Superior Court states the actor and former NFL player was subjected to sexual assault, sexual harassment, gender violence and emotional distress during and after a Feb. 2016 incident in which he says he was repeatedly groped by a talent executive.

The lawsuit recounts Crews' allegations that agent Adam Venit groped him at the Hollywood party last year and details the actor's efforts to see Venit disciplined after the incident. Crews complained about Venit to agency chairman Ari Emanuel, and the two men have retaliated against him for going public with his allegations, the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit contends the agency knew Venit was predatory and condoned his behavior by failing to punish him for it.

Venit and William Morris Endeavor did not respond to requests for comment Tuesday.

Crews added his name to the list of Hollywood's sexual harassment victims in October when he revealed that he was groped by a high-level talent agent at an industry event. Crews discussed the incident and named Venit as his attacker on "Good Morning America" last month.

Crews claims in his lawsuit that Venit, Emanuel and other agency executives have since tried to silence him and hurt his career.

"Crews had no choice by to bring this action to protect himself and to stand up for all victims of sexual predators," the suit says. "Through this case, Crews seeks to send a message to all abusers and sexual predators, that, no matter how powerful you are, you can be held accountable for your reprehensible misconduct and so will the companies that cover up your disgusting misdeeds."

By The Associated Press
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More Entertainment

Actor Alec Baldwin attends a special screening of Report: Alec Baldwin developing talk show
Danny Masterson, who has been fired from Netflix cuts ties with Masterson amid sex assault claims
Melanie Martinez performs at Lollapalooza Brazil at Autódromo Melanie Martinez responds to sex assault allegations
Larry Caputo and Theresa Caputo after an undated appearance Larry Caputo addresses marital problems
Jimmy Kimmel will return to host the Academy Academy Awards to start 30 minutes earlier
Dian Fossey with mountain gorillas in ‘Dian Fossey’: Occasionally engrossing overview